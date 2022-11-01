Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Ishaan Khatter's 27th birthday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended warm wishes to the 'Dhadak' actor.

Taking to Instagram, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday Gullu Macha!!! Keep shining! @ishaankhatter."

Also Read | Yash Celebrates Karnataka Day and Expresses Pride for the Growth of Kannada Film Industry (View Pic).

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, " Mera Gullu, Mera Ishu, Mera Bhai! Mastikhor, Dil ka chor aur naache to Phoddd! Full of Love and Life! Keep inspiring the artist in me, always watching your back and Looking forward to everything you do. Happy Birthday."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Happy bday Ishaan. Good luck for your film Phone Bhoot."

Also Read | Mili Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Janhvi Kapoor's Film!.

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a fun picture with the 'Khaali Peeli' actor and wrote, " Happy birthday @ishaankhatter bachhiiii! My partner in most Fun and Food crimes..love you Bwoy."

Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, " Happy Birthday Ishaan. Wishing you love and light always."

Katrina Kaif shared a video on her stories which she captioned, " Happiest birthday to our gullu @ishaankhatter May you have a Bhootifull year."

Actor Shahid Kapoor dropped a fun reel video on his Instagram which he captioned, "Happy birthday @ishaankhatter Only Jhappis and Pappis for you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckah1E9j1Th/

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, " Happy Birthday. Hope all your Birthday wishes come true."

Actor Tiger Shroff shared a picture of Ishaan with his father Jackie Shroff and wrote, "Happy bday bro @ishaankhatter Have an amazing year ahead kill it this week boyzz."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan is currently busy with 'Phone Bhoot' promotions. In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in a period war film 'Pippa' alongside Mrunal Thakur. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon of 'Airlift' fame, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)