View Tweet Here:
ಗಗನ ಗಾಳಿಯಲಿ
ಜಿಗಿದು ಜೀವಿಸಲಿ
ಚೆಲುವ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಬಾವುಟ pic.twitter.com/Ss1Absw1ZB
— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) November 1, 2022
Speaking of K.G.F., the second installment of the franchise created a record in the Hindi market with its phenomenal opening only to be trumped by another Kannada film - the recently released Rishab Shetty-starrer, Kantara. KGF Superstar Yash’s Picture with Lewis Hamilton Goes Viral!
Yash, who was once considered a "wonder boy" after the release of his film Moggina Manasu has risen to the ranks of highest paid Kannada actor and one of the highest paid in the South Indian film industry following the success of K.G.F. franchise in the Hindi and regional markets.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2022 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).