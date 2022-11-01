View Tweet Here:

Speaking of K.G.F., the second installment of the franchise created a record in the Hindi market with its phenomenal opening only to be trumped by another Kannada film - the recently released Rishab Shetty-starrer, Kantara. KGF Superstar Yash’s Picture with Lewis Hamilton Goes Viral!

Yash, who was once considered a "wonder boy" after the release of his film Moggina Manasu has risen to the ranks of highest paid Kannada actor and one of the highest paid in the South Indian film industry following the success of K.G.F. franchise in the Hindi and regional markets.