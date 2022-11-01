Mili is the upcoming film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The film based on true events is a survival drama helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, who had also helmed the original Malayalam film, Helen. The film is also special for the leading lady as it marks her maiden collaboration with her dad, producer Boney Kapoor. In an interview Janhvi revealed how the shoot affected her mentally and physically. She stated, “If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure,” reports PTI. Mili Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Survival Thriller, Remake of Malayalam Film Helen, Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

The music of Mili is composed by AR Rahman, whereas the lyrics of the songs in the film have been penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced under the banners of Bayview Projects and Zee Studios. Let’s take a look at some of the key details of Mili.

Cast – Mili stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead along with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Plot – The film revolves around a BSc Nursing graduate named Mili Naudiyal, who gets stuck in a freezer and is seen racing against time to stay alive in the extreme conditions.

Watch The Trailer Of Mili Below:

Release Date – The film Mili is releasing in theatres on November 4, clashing with another horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot.

Review – The reviews for Mili are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the film is shared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2022 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).