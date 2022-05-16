Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Vicky Kaushal's 34th birthday on Monday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media and sent warm birthday wishes to him.

Taking to Instagram stories, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of him with Vicky and wrote, "Happy Birthday Vicky, Have the best year ahead bro. Big love and hug...."

Also Read | KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Sanjay Dutt's Film Is Now Available for 'Early Access' Rentals on Amazon Prime Video.

Vicky's close friend and actor Neha Dhupia also extended her birthday wishes and posted a selfie featuring herself and Vicky. She wrote, "Here's to the films, flights and friendships... Happy Birthdat @vickykaushal09.... also @bindraamritpal you are the bomb and the #photobomb"

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan wished Vicky in a special way by making a collage of a few glimpses featuring her and Vicky on a boat, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday Bickey Oye!! @vickykaushal09 Have the best one. You deserve all the happiness, peace, contentment and success that Inshallah keeps coming your way. Keep shining, Jai Bholenath..."

Also Read | Babil Khan Birthday: Here's a Look at Irrfan Khan's Unseen Pictures With His Elder Son on the Special Day!.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a video featuring the compilation of all the roles played by Vicky Kaushal, she wrote," Happy Birthday VICKY! Hope you have the most amazing year ahead! And continue to win hearts with your amazing work!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in 'Govinda Nam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Apart from this, he has untitled movie by Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)