Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away, it is his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil, who have been sharing memories and anecdotes of the late star from his life.On the occasion of Babil's 24th birthday, Sutapa took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how Irrfan beamed with joy after the birth of his elder son. Babil Khan Is Pressurised As He Shares Pictures of Irrfan Khan Posing With Some of the Biggest Hollywood Stars.

"The smile on Irrfan's face when he first saw you couldn't be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself. It's etched on my mind.. the curtains of the hospital room were dancing as if the nurses had descended as angels, celebrating with him at the peak of mount Everest, but his celebration was still, the expression; the laughter, the joy, the tears cascaded out of him without the need for movement, as everything around him flowed. In that moment, Irrfan was a perfect picture of Lord Shiva," she reminisced.

Sutapa also shared a string of images of Irrfan with baby Babil. In one of the pictures, Irrfan is seen giving a piggyback ride to Babil. The other image shows Irrfan sleeping next to little Babil. Another image features the 'Piku' actor holding his son in his arms. In the post, Sutapa also talked about how Babil's temperament made parenting difficult for her. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Shares Unforgettable Holi Moments Spent With His Parents in These Throwback Pictures!

"Let me confess on your 24th birthday babil the dichotomy of thunderstorms and azaan during your birth, which I later understood was just like your temperament, has made parenting very challenging (to put it mildly) but the beauty is when you wish to pour from the sky like rain drops that wash us off our ill wills. The fragrance after, that saundhi mitti ki khusbu you bring to our life is irreplaceable !! Thank you ! You are stubbornly decisive, my resistance towards your career choices blew away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm," she wrote.

Sutapa added, "But in this phase of our relationship, I have completely accepted you. Sometimes with a broken heart and colossal embarrassment when you dance to 'chaldi kuri ...' you have made me unprejudiced. I thank god, because the intensity with which you sing Chaldi kuri matches immaculately with the intensity with which you (attempt) to sing Nusrat sahab's songs, the sensitivity within you is unaffected by judgement. You are this and you are that but to top it all you are my first born." For the unversed, Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

