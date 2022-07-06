New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Ranveer Singh, turned a day older today, on his 37th Birthday, the 'Simmba' actor's fans and well-wishers showered him with wishes and good luck for the future.

Many big Bollywood celebrities, on their Instagram, poured wishes on the 'Gully Boy'actor.

Also Read | Mother's Milk: Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor, Olivia Cooke To Star in an Opioid-Themed Thriller Movie.

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scene picture with the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor, to which he captioned, "Happy birthday to little Simmba @RanveerOfficial. Have a roaring one!".

Vicky Kaushal, on his Instagram, shared a picture of the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor in a funky pink striped blazer, which he captioned, "Happiest Birthday to you...you chameleon of an actor and rockstar of a human being".

Also Read | Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi's Film.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor dropped a throwback picture from the sets of 'Dil Dhadakane Do' to which he captioned, "The one in a billion @ranveersingh Keep Roaring... Happy Birthday Tiger!!!".

Anushka Sharma wished her 'Band Baaja Baaraat' co-star with a colourful picture and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Ranveer Wishing you love and light always".

Director Karan Johar dropped a new look of Ranveer from his upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and wrote, " Rocky ka Happy Birthday!!! JugJugg Jeeyo mere Couture mein doobe ajoobe!!! Rani tune wish kiya??".

Ananya Panday dropped a group picture which includes director Karan Johar and the birthday boy, which she captioned, " Happpppy birthday Ran Ran!! The bestest and my full favourite you spread so much joy and magic everywhere you go there's truly no one like you".

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wished the actor with a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of the most talented actors of this generation- @ranveersingh have a stupendous one.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, " Happpy bdayyy to the most energetic man on the planet!! Keep Shining Keep playing".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Padmaavat' actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's next romantic flix 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for release on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2023.

Apart from that he also has the untitled remake of a Tamil film 'Anniyan' on his bucket list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)