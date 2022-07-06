An ensemble cast of Hollywood actors, namely Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor, and Olivia Cooke are geared up to feature in an opioid-themed thriller movie, Mother's Milk. Mother's Milk follows the story of a journalist who embarks on a quest to find the culprit behind the murder of her estranged son, reported Variety. During the search, she bonds with her son's pregnant girlfriend to track the people responsible for the death of her son. The duo then comes to a face-off into a world of drugs and corruption in a quaint part of New York where they discover an even greater sinister secret. Mother's Milk: Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor and Olivia Cooke to Lead Upcoming Thriller Film.

Directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, the script of the film is co-written by the director alongside Madison Harrison. Apart from Swank, Reynor, and Cooke Mother's Milk also features Hopper Penn, Dilone, Norm Lewis, and Karen Aldridge, reported Variety. Swank will be the executive producer of the movie along with Brent Stiefel, Lizzie Friedman, Peter Winther, Greg Little, and Karen Lauder.

Director Joris-Peyrafitte in a statement revealed that he was super "excited to bring this story to life" "Getting this film made has been a personal dream of mine for six years and assembling a stellar cast like this is more than I ever could have hoped for. I'm so excited to bring this story to life with them and my team of amazing producers," said Joris-Peyrafitte, as reported by Variety.

Hilary Swank known to fame for her sellar performance in the film, Million Dollar Baby has several other projects lined up in her kitty as well. She will next star in ABC's drama series, Alaska helmed by Tom McCarthy. She has even wrapped up her production on the movie, Ordinary Angels opposite Jack Reacher actor Alan Ritchson.

