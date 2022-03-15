New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Bollywood's chirpy queen Alia Bhatt has turned 29 today and fans and celebrities from the film fraternity have assured to make her day special by showering her with heartfelt wishes on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia's beau actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Sahni shared a picture featuring herself with her mother Neetu Kapoor, daughter Samara Sahni and Alia.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happiest bday my beautiful Aaloo! Love you so much @aliabhatt."

Malaika Arora also shared a selfie with Alia and wrote, "Happy birthday darling @aliaabhatt... keep shining brighter n ruling the box office."

Actor Ananya Panday shared a stunning picture of Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful, honest, real, rare, brilliant person and performer! My favourite energy @aliaabhatt."

Anushka Sharma also shared a beautiful picture of Alia on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Alia! Wishing you love and light always."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a scintillating picture of his 'Raazi' co-star and wrote, "Happy birthday Alia! May you keep shining eternally. @aliaabhatt."

South star Samantha Prabhu also wishes Alia on her Instagram story by writing, "Happy birthday @aliaabhatt Is there anything you cannot do? Can't wait to celebrate all your achievements...we all know you are just getting started," alongside a beautiful picture of the birthday girl.

Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy happy happiest darling @aliaabhatt may u reach new heights and break all barriers Sky is the limit," alongside a stunning picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story.

Several stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor among others also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Alia Bhatt on her birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen in the blockbuster hit film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Adapted from 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by Hussain Zaidi, this latest release of Alia, which has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, sees her transform into Gangubai, a sex worker turned mafia queen. From acing the body language of the character to winning hearts with her swag, Alia has delivered one of the best performances of her career to date.

Currently, she is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and will also be seen in 'RRR' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. (ANI)

