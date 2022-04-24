Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Varun Dhawan's 35th birthday on Sunday, members of the film fraternity took to social media and extended their heartfelt greetings to him.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal shared Varun's photo and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Bro! Jug Jug Jiyo. @varundvn."

Replying to him, he replied, "Aap aur bhabhi bhi (You and sister-in-law too)." By 'bhabhi', he meant Vicky's wife and actor Katrina Kaif.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a throwback photo featuring himself and Varun. In the picture, Karan is seen kissing Varun as he held him.

"Chalo thodi publicity bhi ho jaye aur lage haath shubhkamna wala wish bhi de hi doon! Janmadin mubarak Varun aka Kuku! #jugjuggjeeyo. Tum jeeyo hazaron saal. Box office pe machao Bawaal. Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada. Varna bechare producer ka kab hoga faayda (Let's get some publicity and wish you as well. Happy Birthday Varun aka Kuku. Live for a thousand years. Create commotion at the box office. Charge less money, do more acting. Or else when will the producer make any profit). Dil ke bade ho tum, Bhediya jungle ke (You have a big heart, you're the wolf of the jungle), I love you mere student now and everyday! One more time for love #jugjuggjeeyo," Karan captioned the post.

Varun's 'Sui Dhaaga' co-star Anushka Sharma penned a wish for him and wrote: "Happy birthday Varun! Wishing you love and light always."

Sara Ali Khan, who has worked with Varun in Coolie No.1, shared a series of photos with him and wrote: "Happiest Birthday to my Dearest Varun The. Wishing you all the happiness that you deserve. Always stay the way you are making everyone feel better just by being around you. Jug jug jeeyo, bawaal machao."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently busy shooting for 'Bawaal'. (ANI)

