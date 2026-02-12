Mumbai, February 12: Tensions flared on Nashik's Sharanpur Road yesterday as workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) physically assaulted a staff member at a local branch of the popular coaching institute, Physics Wallah. The confrontation, which took place on Wednesday, February 11, was reportedly triggered by allegations that the employee had insulted students for speaking in Marathi.

In a video that has since gone viral, members of the Raj Thackeray-led outfit are seen slapping the staff member and issuing a localised ultimatum to the management, reigniting the debate over linguistic identity and law and order in the city. ‘Speak Marathi or Get Transferred’: MNS Workers Threaten Bank of Maharashtra Employee in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

The Altercation at Physics Wallah in Nashik

The incident began after students at the coaching centre alleged that a staff member had used derogatory language toward them. According to student accounts, the employee referred to those speaking Marathi as "gaonthi" (rustic) and "mannerless," while demanding they switch to Hindi.

Following these complaints, at least four MNS workers entered the premises. Video footage shows the workers questioning students before turning on the employee. When the staff member attempted to explain the situation, he was interrupted and ordered to speak only in Marathi. The situation escalated quickly, with MNS workers raining slaps on the employee while shouting, "You come here to earn, you live here, and you insult the local language?"

Eight-Day Ultimatum for Management

Beyond the physical assault, the MNS workers issued a formal warning to the coaching institute's administration. They demanded that the branch appoint Marathi-speaking staff within the next eight days to ensure local students do not face discrimination. "If this does not happen, we will launch an 'MNS-style' protest," one worker warned, referring to the party's history of aggressive direct action. Following the ruckus, the Sarkarwada Police have reportedly registered a case against the MNS office-bearers involved in the assault. Mumbai: MNS Workers Repeatedly Slap 'Jodhpur Sweets' Shop Owner for Not Speaking Marathi in Mira Road, Video Goes Viral.

Pattern of Linguistic Activism

This incident is not an isolated event but part of a broader "Marathi pride" campaign currently being spearheaded by the MNS across the state.

Banking Sector: Just last week, an MNS leader in Mumbai's Mahim neighbourhood intimidated a Bank of Maharashtra official for refusing to communicate in Marathi.

Retail Disputes: Throughout the past year, several shopkeepers in Mumbai and Mira Road have faced similar "instant reactions" from party workers over the use of Hindi or the absence of Marathi signage.

Physics Wallah’s Regional Challenges

The controversy comes at a time when major coaching giants like Physics Wallah (PW) are expanding rapidly into Maharashtra’s Tier-2 cities. While PW has a dedicated "PW Maharashtra" YouTube channel to cater to regional students, the Nashik incident highlights a growing friction between national corporate structures and local linguistic expectations. Local teachers have recently voiced concerns on social media, urging national platforms to be more sensitive to Maharashtra's cultural and linguistic landscape to avoid such confrontations.

