Mumbai, February 12: A 27-year-old YouTuber was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, February 10, for allegedly murdering her father at their residence in Raliya village in Chhattisgarh. The accused, Geeta Kevat, reportedly slit the throat of her father, Ashok Kumar Kevat (55), with a sickle following a heated argument regarding her social media activity and a long-standing property dispute. The incident has left the local community in shock, coming at a time when national concerns regarding digital addiction and domestic conflict are at an all-time high.

A Fatal Confrontation at 2 AM Between YouTuber and Her Father

The violence erupted around 2:00 AM on Tuesday while Geeta was reportedly working on content for her YouTube channel. According to police statements, Ashok Kumar Kevat, who had been living separately from his wife and three daughters for nearly eight years, disapproved of Geeta’s fixation with social media. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Social Media Content Creator Ankur Nath Dies by Suicide on Instagram Live As Followers Watch in Horror in Janjgir Champa.

During the altercation, Ashok allegedly used abusive language to criticise her online presence and "socially sensitive" content. The dispute escalated rapidly, ending with Geeta allegedly attacking her sleeping father. She reportedly used a sickle to slash his jaw and neck, resulting in his immediate death.

History of Domestic Discord

Investigating officers from the Hardi Bazar police station revealed that the killing was the climax of years of family friction. Ashok was described by Additional SP Lakhan Patle as a "habitual drinker" who frequently behaved aggressively toward his family, leading to their estrangement nearly a decade ago.

While the immediate trigger appeared to be the row over YouTube, authorities are also investigating a secondary motive:

Property Dispute: A running conflict over land compensation and ancestral property had plagued the family.

Temporary Visit: Geeta, her sisters, and their mother had only returned to the village on February 9 specifically to resolve these land-related matters.

Arrest of the Accused and Investigation

Following the act, Geeta allegedly walked out of the house and informed relatives of the crime herself. Station In-charge Pramod Dadsena confirmed that police took Geeta into custody shortly after being alerted. The victim's remains were sent for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to the family for final rites. Geeta, the eldest of three sisters, had gained a modest following online, but police say the pressure of maintaining a digital presence combined with a fractured home environment created a "volatile psychological state". Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Allegedly Mixing Phenol Into Vegetable Curry Prepared for Students at Government School in Sukma.

The Digital Stress Trend

The Korba incident mirrors a disturbing trend recently observed in Ghaziabad, where three siblings reportedly died by suicide after their smartphones were confiscated by their parents. Psychologists suggest that for many young creators, social media platforms are not just hobbies but core identities, making parental opposition a significant flashpoint for domestic violence or self-harm.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

