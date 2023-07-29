Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Actor Vivek Anand Mishra has made a strong case for the Bollywood industry to return to the region to explore its stunning scenery.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar during a recent visit to promote his upcoming film 'Lafzon Mein Pyaar', Vivelk said, "I visited Bhaderwah district in 2017 with one of my directors when he was shooting for a film there. I was mesmerized by the beauty of the J-K region. Later, I shot my film there," he said during a press conference in Srinagar to promote his upcoming film 'Lafzon Mein Pyaar.'

"It would be a dream come true for me to shoot in Kashmir. Everything is perfect here. There are no artificial things, and in fact, we don't need to build a set like we do in other places," he added.

Mishra emphasised that additional film projects in Kashmir would not only showcase the region's beauty, but would also enhance tourism and create job opportunities for residents.

Vivek, who has been in TV programmes and films like as 'Antaryatri Mahapurush' and 'Secrets of Love,' is enthusiastic about the prospect of shooting in Kashmir and bringing its attraction to the big screen.

Kanchan Agnihotri, his co-star, lauded Kashmiri talent and expressed thanks for having previously been allowed to shoot songs in the scenic Pahalgam. She praised artists like Waqar Khan and Kabul Bukhari for their abilities and personalities.

The film 'Lafzon Mein Pyaar' narrates the story of Raj, a young man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery through music after leaving his studies halfway.

The movie features a talented cast, including Anita Raj, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Rai, Sarwar Mir, Vaani Dogra, Megha Joshi, Mahima Gupta, Sachin Bhandari, Ismile Choudhary, and Avinash Kumar, among others.

Musical score featuring seven soul-stirring ghazals is penned by the prolific Ashok Sawhny and composed by the duo Atif Ali and Vicky Ani.

In an effort to foster aspiring Kashmiri actors, actor Lalit Parimoo, well known for his part in the film 'Haider,' has launched a workshop for Kashmiri youngsters interested in pursuing a career in acting. The workshop will be held at Tagore Hall in Srinagar from August 21st to August 27th.

The film will be released in Srinagar and Jammu multiplexes on August 4th. (ANI)

