Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Brad Pitt recalled a 'pretty foolish' incident when he was tricked by some man into the quest for finding gold in his Chateau Miraval estate.

The 'Troy' actor revealed that once a man convinced Pitt that during the medieval times, one of Miraval's previous owners had stolen millions of dollars and hid it somewhere in the backyard of the huge estate, reported Page Six. As a result, Pitt got 'obsessed' with the fact.

Also Read | JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s Chemistry Spells Magic While Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Are True Stars Of This Fun-filled Dharma ‘Homecoming’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

"I got obsessed. Like for a year, this was all I could think about, just the excitement of it all." shared the 58-year-old star, in an intervirew for the cover story of GQ magazine.

Pitt confessed that his 'excitement' to find the treasure was 'something to do with' Oklahama, 'where he grew up', where 'hidden stories' were lurking everywhere, reported Page Six.

Also Read | Forensic Movie Review: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte's Middling Remake Veers Away From Malayalam Original With a Romantic Track and a WTF Third-Act Twist! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there were always stories of hidden caches of gold," confessed the Hollywood actor.

However, Pitt expressed his disappointment that after a through search for one year, he did not find any treasure. Instead he discovered that the man who gave him the information of the buried treasure was in fact seeking some investment in a radar company, reported Page Six.

Pitt shared that althouigh he felt 'pretty foolish in the end, it was the hunt that was exciting."

Meanwhile, the 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' actor's French estate, Miraval has ushered in a lot of fortune, reported Page Six. However, the actor has accused his ex-wife, actor Angelina Jolie for selling her share of the Miraval vineyard to some 'stranger' even though both had agreed that they would not be selling their individual interests without the consent of any one part.

Chateau Miraval's vineyard is one of the best rose wine producers, which has transformed into a muti-million starrer business, reported Page Six. Presently, Brad is seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial". He has asked for a trial by jury as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)