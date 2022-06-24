JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is back in style to rule over the big screen with their larger than life entertainers. But there is an interesting twist this time. For a generation that has come to terms with the notion that divorces are okay (no judgments here), director Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo offers a rather refreshingly quirky take. Equipped with crisp writing and equally commendable performances this Dharma endeavor celebrates the practical side of the tale and celebrates our deep cultural understanding, our ethos, and the sense of belonging in both a comical and celebratory fashion. Jugjugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Go ‘Bharat Darshan’ During Their Film’s Promotions (View Pics).

The film ends up giving a rather sensible message without being preachy (after the lead characters weigh the pros and the cons revolving around the dreaded word 'divorce' before coming to terms with the finality of the situation and looking at the brighter side of life quite judiciously even if done in a dramatically filmy way).

In all honesty, one walks into the dark room without much anticipation apart from the big fat ways in which the films from Dharma stable celebrate shaadi-waadi. For a change, this tale uses the grand ceremonies as a facade to scratch the veneer and then expose the taboo topic of divorce in a rib-tickling but effective way. Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul Gatecrash Wedding in Delhi During Jugjugg Jeeyo Promotions!

Childhood lovers Kukoo (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani) decide to part ways after 5 years of marriage. The estranged couple is all set to break the news to the family walas but decide to delay the decision as there's an important wedding in the family. The real twist in the tale arrives when Kukoo's father confesses to his son in his delightfully drunken state that he is seeking divorce from wifey Geeta (Neetu Kapoor) as he has fallen for another woman Meera (Tisca Chopra). With the two divorces looming large over the same family, drama starts unfolding in a comical way. The crisp screenplay and the quirky one-liners, coupled with the superb comic timing (Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul at their hilarious best) make the "proceedings" engaging to watch.

Watch the Trailer:

Director Raj Mehta, with the able support from writers Sumit Batheja and Anuraj Singh, refuses to take themselves seriously as they weave a rather engaging tale that uses humour as an effective tool. Every sequence leads to a one-liners which in turn felicitates another set of events to come along. Yes, the narration is riddled with flaws but those can be overlooked in exchange for the entertainment that is served. This family drama celebrates sanskar, traditions, family values, and emotional arcs without being boring or preachy. In fact, all the characters swear by the tried and tested rule only to arrive at their individual conclusions after due consideration and dare I say, experiments. Their lows and learnings make you walk away with a smile on your face. Being a Sharma endeavor you also walk away with some glitzy costumes, the adrenaline-pumping naach-gaana (the "Nach Punjaban" tune set your feet tapping long after you have left the movie hall), and oodles of emotions on display. Jugjugg Jeeyo: Amitabh Bachchan Joins the Nach Punjaabban Trend, Shares Picture on Social Media.

As far as performances go, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor bring their superlative performances to the fore. While the Jhakaas Kapoor is a delight to watch in every frame with his energy, Neetu adds much thehraav and sweetness with her reassuring presence. Varun Dhawan and Kiara have done well and their chemistry sparkles. Manish Paul deserves a special mention here for his sheer spontaneity and Prajakta Koli makes a fine big screen debut.

Speaking of the flaws, the film could easily have been 20 minutes shorter and therefore, crisper, had the makers have shown some restraint with an unwanted pre-climax twist, but brevity is not exactly a forte at Dharma stable.

Final Thoughts

JugJugg Jeeyo is a ride filled with fun and some key life lessons presented with oodles of quirks and idiosyncrasies. The colours, the costumes, the drama and the comedy- the makers get the eclectic mix absolutely right to deliver an absolute entertainer all under the Dharma big stamp! Go for it!

Rating: 3.5

