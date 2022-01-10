Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will mark her platinum jubilee in February with a star-studded concert, a parade, a pageant and a baking competition among numerous other events.

In February, the Queen will become the first British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne, surpassing Queen Victoria's 63-year-long reign.

Now aged 95, the Queen ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, George VI, died of coronary thrombosis.

As per Variety, among dozens of events planned to mark the occasion are a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in honour of her long reign, celebratory street parties across the UK and the lighting of 1,500 beacons across the country. In the run-up to the event, 60,000 trees have also been planted in the Queen's name to promote the issue of climate change.

Events to mark the celebration also include:

1. BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace: Some of the world's biggest artists will perform at a concert in Buckingham Palace which will be broadcast live on the BBC. Performers have not yet been revealed. Tickets for the event are open to the public via ballot.

2. The Platinum Pudding Competition: Mary Berry, "Masterchef's" Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace head chef Mark Flanagan will host a UK-wide baking competition to discover the best new dessert created in honour of the jubilee - all UK residents aged 8 and over are invited to submit an entry.

3. The Platinum Jubilee Pageant: Dubbed a "festival of creativity" involving street arts, theatre, music, circus, costumes and technology, it will see dancers, musicians and performers from across the UK and the Commonwealth tell the story of the Queen's reign.

4. Platinum Jubilee Celebration: A 90-minute theatrical extravaganza featuring 1,000 performers and 500 horses as well as artists, musicians and dancers will present a whistle-tour stop through British history, from Elizabeth I to the present day.

5. The Queen's Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour): As is tradition, the Queen is set to appear on the balcony alongside key members of her family as thousands of soldiers and hundreds of horses and musicians parade down The Mall in honour of her birthday.

As well as a cornucopia of jubilee events, a one-off public holiday has also been created, meaning residents in the UK will also enjoy a four-day weekend in the first week of June. (ANI)

