Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Britney Spears spoke out against the 13-year conservatorship she has been under at her latest court hearing on Wednesday, and told the judge that she had "lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial."

Britney Spears railed on her dad and her management team during Wednesday's explosive court hearing as per TMZ by saying that she wants the conservatorship to end now, and not only this, but she wants to sue her family because of their abusive behaviour.

She also said she wants to get married and have another baby but she is being blocked by the conservatorship. Britney claimed that she has an IUD but the conservator is not letting her have it removed.

"I am not here to be anyone's slave," she said during the court hearing according to TMZ.

She said she does not need any medical evaluation now, further claiming that her family did nothing to protect her. She was sent to a small home in Beverly Hills for rehab once and it cost "USD 60,000".

The singer claimed they were trying to hurt her and her dad "loved it." TMZ reported that she was "forced" to do her Vegas residency as during the show she told her management she didn't want to do it but she was forced to do the tour and the next thing she knew they changed her medication, putting her "on Lithium", which had a terrible effect on her. She said she was "scared and her whole family did nothing."

Britney said even her therapist was uncaring as after she wanted to put an end to Vegas, the therapist said she was being difficult and not taking her medicines. That's when she was put on Lithium.

The Grammy winner said, she pled for a break from Vegas after four years but rather than being heard, she was told she was uncooperative, which was absolutely not true.

Speaking about why she is now asking to end the conservatorship, she said she has absolutely no privacy and when she was at home there were times she couldn't see her boyfriend or kids. The caretakers of the conservatorship would violate her privacy and watch her change while she was naked, TMZ reported.

"I don't want to work for the people I pay," Britney said adding even if she is sick she is required to go to at least 3 meetings a week. She wants that limited to 1 therapy session a week.

The 'Gimme More' star said she should be able to sue a conservator who threatens that if she doesn't do what they say in terms of therapy they can withhold her money and deny her a vacation in Maui.

Britney claimed, "The conservatorship from the beginning ... it makes no sense. I pay people money and they control me. I worked since I was 17 years old and this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel I can live a full life. I don't even believe in therapy. I always thought I could take it to God."

She also claimed that she is being hounded by paparazzi and the conservatorship is not protecting her or giving her any privacy.

Britney said she wants to end the conservatorship and does not want to be evaluated as a pre-condition.

The 'Glory' star does not understand why she "cannot do therapy sessions at home" and is "upset with Jodi Montgomery", her personal conservator, who she says "has become heavy-handed."

TMZ reported that the judge thanked Britney and said it took a lot of courage to speak out.

Britney's lawyer was asked if he wanted to file a petition to end the conservatorship, but the lawyer said there were confidentiality issues. He said if the songstress wants to file a petition he would do that, but she has not asked as of yet.

The judge said she would "entertain any request to end the conservatorship and start the process of holding hearings."

The sources told TMZ that for answers, the judge will look to a throng of doctors, psychiatrists and others who have evaluated her over the years. "In the past, the medical professionals determined her condition made the conservatorship necessary, and they have weighed in over the last 13 years in court."

TMZ reported that the singer appeared live, via Zoom, in the Downtown L.A. courtroom, to voice her issues with her father, Jamie Spears.

Earlier Wednesday, Sam Asghari hinted at the termination of conservatorship, Britney would ask for in the court hearing as he donned a "Free Britney" message shirt. The '#FreeBritney' movement also gathered outside the courthouse to support her, as per TMZ.

On a related note, Jamie already stepped down as co-conservator of Britney's person back in 2019, Jodi Montgomery is now her permanent personal conservator, but according to the earlier reports the singer wants him out as the co-conservator of her estate as well, so he can no longer manage her business affairs.

The 39-year old singer had stated earlier that she will not perform again as long as Jamie is part of the conservatorship and will focus on her other priorities till then. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)