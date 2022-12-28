Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz recently shared her motivations for 2023 and also some wellness tips which included dancing naked.

According to Fox News, an American entertainment news outlet, during an interview with E! News she advised setting manageable goals rather than aiming for impossible and discouraging ones.

"Your motivation is just that it's got to get done. You just gotta get s--- done. It's your choice. There's not much else to do other than the task at hand. There's nothing you can do other than just starting toward the goal you have in mind. That's how I look at it. There are no real tricks," Diaz said.

Diaz explained that sticking to fitness goals in the new year doesn't have to be complicated and can be as simple as dancing around your house if you don't have time to go to the gym.

One of her favorite ways to sneak in a workout is to "look up yoga and stretching videos on YouTube" and to search through other fitness apps to find those that work for her.

"I don't think enough people realise there are a lot of things you can do in a small space to just keep your body moving," Diaz said, reported Fox News.

In her opinion, everyone should create 'a little short playlist' filled with 'six of your favorite songs' that "make you want to move like you can't stop dancing".

Diaz made working out sound even easier, saying, "You don't even need to have workout clothes. You can just be naked or in your underwear and dance."

Diaz just wrapped up her third year as a mom after welcoming her daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden in December 2019.

There have been many life changes since then, with the actor announcing her retirement from acting, only to reverse her decision. She is stepping back into the spotlight in a new movie with Jamie Foxx, as per Fox News. (ANI)

