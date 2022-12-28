An engine for mixed reality worlds, 'Interality' has announced the release of Made in Bengaluru, a Kannada drama film, inside the company's Metaverse Bengaluru, where movie fans are meeting and taking selfies with avatars of the film's cast, exploring famous spots in Bengaluru, and playing games to win exciting real-life rewards, the company said on Wednesday. Darshan Thoogudeepa Responds to Slipper-Throwing Incident During Movie Promotion Event; Kannada Actor’s Statement Will Win Your Hearts!

Written and directed by Pradeep Sastry, Made in Bengaluru features Madhusudan Govind in the lead role along with Anant Nag, Saikumar and Prakash Belawadi. The story follows the journey of three dreamy-eyed, middle-class young men who venture into setting up their own startup. Farheen Ahmad, CEO, Interality, said: "We're thrilled to power the launch of 'Made in Bengaluru' in Metaverse Bengaluru. Metaverse has massive opportunities for the cinema and entertainment industry as the future of content distribution."

Explaining how it will work, Ahmad said: "The fans can enter and explore the film-themed Virtual Worlds, understand the theme and story of the film through immersive mediums, engage and interact with the movie through play games and win film collectibles, memorabilia and claim real-life rewards such as meet-and-greet with the film stars. This helps build greater fandom for the film!"

B.S. Balkrishna, Made In Bengaluru producer, said: "I was amused whenever I heard about metaverse, the way its future in community building is unpredictable. "For sure, Bangalore Metaverse of interality was one benchmark setting metaverse we experienced in India, we are happy and excited to have our movie promotion in Bangalore Meatverse of interality. I would thank FanStreet for making this happen."

Pradeep Sastry, "Made In Bengaluru" director said: "First of all, I would like to thank interality and FanStreet for having Made In Bengaluru promotions in Bangalore Metaverse. "Bengaluru is home for thousands of startups and this metaverse for sure is throwing more impact over it, we are pleased to get placed and be a part." "Being a techie, was always taken away with the scope of 3D virtual worlds. I am pleased to have my debut film promotions in Bangalore Metaverse," says Madhusudan Govind, the lead of "Made In Bengaluru".

In the past, Interality had successfully launched 'Memeverse', a virtual world for MemeChat and 'Tubbiverse', an apocalypse-themed, token-gated platform, created and launched by Solana NFT Community Tubbies. The start-up has also launched GM BLR Cafe in Metaverse Bangalore. It is a Virtual Reality world launched by the popular Web3 community, GM BLR.

