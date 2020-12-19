Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Reminding her fans about being tender to oneself, American singer Camila Cabello, on Saturday (local time) shared a heart-warming video on social media.

The Senorita star took to social media to share a video channelling pet love with her white furry friend. The video candidly captured by her boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes features Cabello snuggling her dog.

"We both needed some tenderness today. This vid is your reminder to be tender with yourself today," wrote the 23-year-old singer.

The adorable post garnered more than one million views within a few hours of being posted.

Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes recently adopted a golden retriever named Tarzan, and are enjoying being puppy parents together. (ANI)

