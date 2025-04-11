Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11(ANI): South superstar Ram Charan has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Campa, the iconic Indian beverage brand. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Campa's journey, which began with a successful debut in March 2023 and has quickly gained momentum across key markets.

Since its launch, Campa has made waves in the beverage category with its bold identity and accessible offerings, resonating deeply with Indian consumers. The brand's rapid expansion and popularity among millennials and Gen Z reflects its strong connection with the evolving values of today's youth. Now, with Ram Charan on board, Campa's latest campaign, 'Campa Wali Zidd', takes this bond to the next level, aligning the brand with the unwavering persistence that drives the generation.

The Campa Wali Zidd campaign is centered around a powerful insight: true progress stems from resilience and the courage to keep going. The campaign celebrates young Indians who face challenges head-on and are determined to carve their own path with clarity and intent.

At the heart of the campaign is a captivating new brand film featuring Ram Charan, not in a scripted role, but as himself. The narrative follows Charan's journey as he overcomes both physical and mental barriers, showcasing his unparalleled focus and unwavering commitment. With stunning cinematic visuals, stylized action, and authentic stunts performed by the actor himself, the film offers a raw, relatable portrayal of personal determination.

The Campa Wali Zidd campaign will make its debut during the high-profile IPL season, reaching millions of viewers across television, connected TV, and mobile platforms. With a high-impact rollout, the campaign will amplify the message of perseverance and determination to a wide audience, inspiring viewers to pursue their goals with unshakable resolve.

Speaking about the campaign, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, said, "Through the 'Campa Wali Zidd' campaign, we wanted to tap into a truth that resonates deeply with today's youth - their relentless drive and determination to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles. This tenacity is shaping the future of India, and Campa perfectly embodies that spirit. By aligning with Ram Charan, we've found a perfect representation of this unstoppable mindset. His journey, filled with dedication, transformation, and global success, exemplifies the very essence of 'zidd.' Our goal was to create an authentic connection with millions of young Indians who live this spirit every day, and Ram Charan's story is a true reflection of that passion and perseverance." (ANI)

