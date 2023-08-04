Khandwa, Aug 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government can build a national-level memorial at legendary singer Kishore Kumar's birthplace Khandwa if his family hands over their ancestral home to the state, said forest minister Vijay Shah on Friday.

The versatile playback singer, who was Born on August 4, 1929, was very fond of Khandwa and as per his wish, his last rites were performed on the city's outskirts on October 13, 1987.

Also Read | Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged to Pranav Bagga, K3G Actress Shares Beautiful Pics on Insta!.

A memorial was constructed at the place where his last rites were performed and a statue was also established behind it to enable his fans to pay their respects to the iconic singer, known for his mellifluous vocals.

“The house belongs to Kishore Da's family members. We have no right over it. But if they walk two steps forward and hand over it to the government, then our Madhya Pradesh government will fully cooperate in creating a Kishore Rashtriya Smarak in its place,” Shah said on the occasion of the singer's 94th birth anniversary on Friday.

Also Read | Nitin Chandrakant Desai Funeral Update: Late Art Director's Remains Cremated at ND Studio, Mumbai.

He paid floral tributes at the portrait of Kishore Kumar and interacted with Kaka Sitaram, who looks after the dilapidated property.

A ‘Gaurav Yatra' was taken out in the city on the occasion in which Shah and a number of people and senior officials took part to remember the singer, born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly.

Programmes are being held over three days in Khandwa city in honour of the singer-actor, Kishore Prerna Manch's spokesman Sunil Jain said.

A large number of Kishore Kumar fans also visited his ‘samadhi' (memorial site) from 6 am to pay their respects by singing his songs, Jain said.

They also offered ‘doodh-jalebi', the singer's favourite snack, at his samadhi and recalled that he was very fond of it, he said.

Khandwa mayor Amirta Amar Yadav, council members, collector and superintendent of police also paid their tributes at the samadhi by singing Kishore Da's famous song “chalte chalte, mere ye geet yaad rakhna” from the 1976 film “Chalte Chalte', Jain added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)