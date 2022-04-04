Popstar Cardi B has deleted her Twitter handle in response to the backlash she faced for not attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. "I'm deleting my Twitter but On God I hate this f-kin dumbass fan base," she tweeted before taking down her account adding, "You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y'all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn't the f-k ?" No Love: Cardi B Rocks Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta’s Design in Latest Music Video – WATCH.

"When the f-k I hinted I was going? just f-kin stupid I can't I needs to protect myself," she added. Cardi, 29, was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the Grammys for her 2021 released track 'Up'. The rapper deleted her micro-blogging handle when multiple netizens tweeted about her two kids, whom she shares with her husband Offset. Cardi B to Guest Star in Animated Show ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’ as Sharki B.

"I bet yo son wouldnt like for you to be on your a-- while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music," one troll tweeted. One troller even claimed that the 'WAP' artists' kids have autism. "@iamcardib do you kiss your @utistic child with that mouth?" the troll tweeted. Cardi replied to the comment by writing, "None of my kids are autistic...don't project wat u got on my kids the f-k."

While some people dragged Cardi for showing "disgusting behaviour" in the way that she called out her followers, others commended the artist for defending herself and her family. The Grammy winner also went live on her Instagram handle later on Sunday and asked, "Why would I show up for one nomination? ... If you bring up my son, I wish the worst on you. I hate you," as per Page Six.

She also took a moment to clarify her response to the autism tweet, saying, "I never said there was nothing wrong with people who have autism but don't put that on my f-king kid." Cardi and Offset, 30, share a 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a son, whom they welcomed in September 2021. The 'Best Life' singer won her first and only Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion of Privacy.'

The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row.

