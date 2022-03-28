Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): After actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at Oscars 2022, netizens and top celebrities across the world flooded social media with their reactions.

Singer Cardi B tweeted, "At your highest moment ...be careful that's when the devil tries to come for you."

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'.

Rock said that he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock.

Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

Reacting to the particular incident, Maria Shriver took to Twitter and wrote, "We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars."

Comedian Trevor Noah wondered if the altercation between Smith and Rock was staged.

"Wtaf????? That wasn't scripted," he tweeted.

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. And during his acceptance speech, he apologised for his behaviour.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of 'King Richard,' Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams," Smith said in his tearful acceptance speech.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. (ANI)

