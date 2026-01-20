New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Muanpuii Saiawi of IFS 2005 batch, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to New Zealand.

Saiawai is expected to take up the assignment shortly, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties. Diplomatic relations were established in 1952. Both countries share similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities. Tourism and sporting links, particularly cricket, hockey and mountaineering, have played a significant role in fostering goodwill, as per a statement by MEA.

NZ identified India as a priority country in its "Opening Doors to India" policy notified in October 2011 which was reiterated in 2015. In 2011, NZ launched the NZ Inc. India Strategy, aiming to make India a core trade, economic and political partner for NZ. On the eve of the visit of DPM / Foreign Minister of NZ to India from 25-28 February 2020, NZ released the Strategy Paper "India-NZ 2025 - Investing in the Relationship", which builds on earlier policy papers and envisions a more "enduring strategic relationship" with India over the next five years, the statement said.

On 11 October 2024, PM Narendra Modi met NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Laos on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. PM Modi and PM Luxon also had a telephonic conversation in July 2024, during which the NZ PM congratulated PM Modi on his party's victory in the general elections and his third term as PM.

President of India Droupadi Murmu undertook a State Visit to New Zealand from 7 to 9 August 2024. She had meetings with the Governor General, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and DPM & Foreign Minister Winston Peters and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

