New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Waheeda Rehman, one of the most beloved and talented actresses of Indian cinema, celebrates her birthday today. The legendary actress has turned 87 today.

With a career spanning over six decades, she has captivated audiences with her beauty, grace, and powerful performances.

Often referred to as the epitome of elegance, Waheeda has worked in some of Bollywood's most iconic films, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

In honour of her birthday, let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of her most unforgettable roles in cinema.

1. 'Pyaasa'

Director Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa' is a milestone in Indian cinema, and Waheeda Rehman's portrayal of the compassionate and tragic lover, Gulabo, is nothing short of extraordinary. This film, featuring the iconic duo of Guru Dutt and Waheeda, is often regarded as one of the greatest Indian films ever made. Waheeda's ethereal beauty and nuanced performance helped elevate this film, making it a timeless classic.

2. 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'

'Kaagaz Ke Phool', another masterpiece directed by Guru Dutt, showcased Waheeda in a role that blended innocence with an intense sense of loss. As Shanti, the young woman caught in the world of cinema, she perfectly mirrored the tragic narrative of the film. Though the film wasn't commercially successful upon release, it's now celebrated as a cult classic, and Waheeda's role is one of the highlights.

3. 'Guide'

'Guide' is often considered Waheeda Rehman's career-defining film. Directed by Vijay Anand, the film starred Waheeda alongside Dev Anand and is based on R.K. Narayan's novel. Waheeda's portrayal of a complex, independent woman, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, remains one of her finest performances. The film's philosophical themes, paired with her exceptional acting, solidified Waheeda as one of the greatest actresses of her time.

4. 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand'

In 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', Waheeda Rehman played a role that highlighted her natural elegance and grace. Set in Mughal-era India, she starred opposite Guru Dutt once again, and their on-screen chemistry was nothing short of magical. This film is still celebrated for its hauntingly beautiful songs and the timeless romance between its lead characters.

5. 'Teesri Kasam'

Directed by Basu Bhattacharya, 'Teesri Kasam' is a story of love, betrayal, and loss, with Waheeda Rehman delivering a deeply emotional and poignant performance. Waheeda's character, Hirabai, an innocent village woman, faces the harsh realities of life when she falls in love with a truck driver. The film, although not a commercial success at the time, is now a cult classic, and Waheeda's performance continues to be lauded for its depth and subtlety.

6. 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'

In Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Waheeda Rehman played the role of a submissive yet strong-willed wife, Chhoti Rani, in a deeply tragic period drama directed by Abrar Alvi. This film was a critical success, and Waheeda's portrayal of the woman trapped in the cruel social structures of the time earned her immense praise. Her performance in this film remains one of the most moving depictions of female suffering and resilience in Indian cinema.

Waheeda Rehman's contributions to Indian cinema are immeasurable. With a career that spanned across genres--romantic dramas, thrillers, period pieces, and intense character-driven stories--she proved time and time again that she was not just a star, but an actress of rare talent. Even today, her performances continue to be remembered, celebrated, and revered.

Waheeda Rehman is a cinematic legend with numerous accolades. She won National Film Awards, two Filmfare Best Actress awards, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was honoured with Padma Shri (1972) and Padma Bhushan (2011). She also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the NTR National Award. (ANI)

