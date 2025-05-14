Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par trailer was finally unveiled on Tuesday, May 13. The Bollywood superstar, known for his feel-good films with powerful social messages, promised just that in the sneak peek. The movie, directed by RS Prasanna, follows the story of a basketball coach who is tasked with training mentally challenged individuals as a way to reform his past actions. The makers emphasised the message of "Sabka apna apna normal" through the trailer. The film is a spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. However, shortly after the trailer was released, netizens shared posts on social media calling for a boycott of the film. So, why is a film with such good intentions facing backlash? ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Review: An Abrasive Aamir Khan Coaches Team of Specially Abled Players in This Heartwarming Sports Comedy (Watch Video).

#BoycottSitaareZameenPar Trends on X After Film’s Trailer Release

After the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par was released, a group of netizens took to social media to boycott the Aamir Khan-starrer. When we checked posts on X (formerly Twitter), we found that the backlash against the film was connected to the Bollywood superstar’s meeting with Turkey's First Lady, Emine Erdogan, back in 2020. For the unversed, Aamir Khan had visited Turkey in 2020 to shoot a schedule of his last film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. The Bollywood superstar had faced backlash even then due to Turkey's close ties with Pakistan.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’:

The latest border tension between India and Pakistan has made matters worse, with Turkey assisting Pakistan when India conducted Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu's Pahalgam valley, where 26 innocent tourists lost their lives. While Aamir Khan has publicly condemned the terror attack, netizens have not let go of the Bollywood superstar's visit to Turkey.

Netizens Call for Boycott of Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Oh, so Aamir Khan visits Turkey, chills with their First Lady while they bash India… And now he's back with #SitareZameenPar expecting applause? Nice try, but we don't have short-term memory loss like Bollywood thinks.#BoycottSitaareZameenPar #BoycottTurkey #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/PP721cKyFw — FLAME 🇮🇳 (@TheMishraji101) May 14, 2025

Photos of Aamir Khan’s Turkey Visit Resurface Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

After successful Boycott Turkey Tourism….. it time to Boycott Amir Khan’s new upcoming Movie “ Sitare Zameen Par “ . Amir Visited Turkey and met Turkish President & his wife . Turkey supported Pakistan . #boycottamirkhanmovies #BoycottTurkeyTourism #boycottsitaarezameenpar pic.twitter.com/PFOAUq0oz7 — Rahul Vyas हिंदुस्तानी 🇮🇳 (@ImRahulVyas1973) May 13, 2025

#BoycottSitaareZameenPar Trends on X

Remember Aamir Khan and his love for Türkiye? Yeah, keep that photo in mind before watching any of his movies again. #SitareZameenPartrailer #BoycottTurkey #BoycottSitaareZameenPar pic.twitter.com/G13a3zYg2X — Shivam Chauhan (@_shivamchauhan) May 14, 2025

Netizens Re-Share Old Photo of Aamir Khan With Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

A Netizen States His Reason To Boycott ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Reasons to avoid/boycott this movie: 1. Amir didn’t speak FOR his country & against Pakistan/Turkey/China during Op Sindoor 2. The movie isn’t an original #BoycottSitaareZameenPar #BoycottBollywood — Sudakshina Das (@SuRia2) May 14, 2025

Aamir Khan on Operation Sindoor

Following the heroics of the Indian Armed Forces with Operation Sindoor, Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, honoured our national heroes and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership throughout the operation. "Saluting the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thak you to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his leadership and resolve. Jai Hind", the post read. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer: ‘Lekin Aadmi Suar Ho!’ Did Aamir Khan’s Movie Use Infamous Abhijeet Bhattacharya Troll Comment As Dialogue? Internet Reacts!.

Aamir Khan’s Statement on Operation Sindoor

Sitaare Zameen Par will not only mark Aamir Khan's Bollywood comeback but will also see Genelia D'Souza return to the big screen. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie introduces 10 new actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Nam Mishra, Simran Mangeshkar and Samvit Desai. The movie is scheduled to release in the theatres on June 20, 2025.

