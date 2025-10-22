Washington DC [US], October 22 (ANI): Charli xcx and Jessica Alba are in talks to star in 'A Tree Is Blue', which Dakota Johnson is set to helm. The film has a script from Vanessa Burghardt, who is also in talks to star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The production is set to begin next month in Los Angeles; however, the makers have not revealed the plot details.

The producers are Johnson, Ro Donnelly and Sam Racanelli for TeaTime Pictures, in addition to Rob Paris and Mike Witherill for Rivulet. Hyunji Ward executive produces for TeaTime, alongside Rick Steele.

Dakota, who is known for 'Fifty Shades of Grey', 'Black Mass', 'How to Be Single', and many others, earlier shared her plans for directing her first feature based on a script by an autistic actress she has acted with in a film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think I will direct a feature, a very small one, hopefully soon. And it's really close to my heart and very close to TeaTime. We're making it with Vanessa Burghardt, who played my daughter in Cha Cha Real Smooth. She's an incredible autistic actress, " she said in an interview.

The star shared, "I've always felt that I'm not ready to direct a feature. I don't have the confidence. But with her, I feel very protective, and I know her very well, and I just won't let anybody else do it," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson made her film debut at the age of 10 in Antonio Banderas' 1999 movie, Crazy in Alabama. In 2010, she appeared in David Fincher's The Social Network. Her recent credits have included the likes of Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter (2021) and Carrie Cracknell's Persuasion (2022). She next stars in Amazon's Michael Showalter-directed romance thriller Verity, opposite Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett. (ANI)

