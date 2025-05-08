Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The sequel to 'The Old Guard' is finally here, and this time, Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman will face off in an action-packed battle of immortals.

The trailer for The Old Guard 2 was shared on Netflix.

Take a look

According to People, the sequel will continue the story from the hit 2020 action movie based on the graphic novels by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. This time, the action is bigger, and the stakes are higher.

Charlize Theron will return as Andy, the leader of a group of immortal warriors. She is joined once again by KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Van Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Actor Henry Golding also joins the cast.

According to the synopsis for the new movie, People reports that it teases, "Andy and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world."

As per People, Theron, in a statement, said, "There's something for everyone in this movie: Fans who loved the first film, fans who love the original graphic novels -- and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars."

The film is directed by Victoria Mahoney and written by Greg Rucka. With intense fight scenes, international missions, and emotional moments, The Old Guard 2 promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in the story of these immortal warriors. (ANI)

