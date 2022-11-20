Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar paid homage to late Olympian Milkha Singh on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Farhan took to Instagram to share a photo of him hugging the 'Flying Sikh' and wrote, "Miss you Milkha ji," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Also Read | #KARA Unveils Glamorous New Teasers Of #KangJiYoung For Long-Awaited … – Latest Tweet by Soompi.

He attached hashtags "#birthanniversary #legend #hero" to the post.

Check it out:

Also Read | Harry Potter Actor Gary Oldman Subtly Hints His Retirement.

For the uninitiated, Farhan played the late veteran athlete in his biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

Ace sprinter Milkha Singh was not just a legend on the field, but also a trendsetter off it. While his achievements in the sports field are well documented, the biopic on his life 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' inspired the whole nation and started the trend of 'Sports biopics' in Bollywood.

There had been a couple of movies based on sportspersons before 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', but none created magic like this one. With Prasoon Joshi writing the script and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directing it, the movie had success written all over it.

What made the movie more special is that the legendary athlete and his daughter, Sonia Sanwalka, co-wrote his autobiography, titled 'The Race of My Life'-- the book that inspired 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.' Milkha had sold the film's rights for one rupee and inserted a clause stating that a share of the profits would be given to the Milkha Singh Charitable Trust which was founded in 2003 with the aim of assisting poor and needy sportspersons.

While Milkha passed away due to COVID-related complications in a private hospital in Chandigarh last year, his legacy lives on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)