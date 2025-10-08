Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): The trailer of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film follows the story of Vikramaditya and Adaa Randhawa, played by Harshvardhan and Sonam, respectively.

Sharing the trailer's video on his Instagram handle, Harshvardhan on Instagram wrote, "Itihaas ka main pehla Raavan hoon jo khud Sita ko Ghar chhodkar aayega #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT Trailer out now: Link in bio In Cinemas this Diwali - 21st Oct, 2025."

As per Milap Milan Zaveri, the trailer showcased "mohabbat, nafrat and dard between Harshvardhan and Sonam's characters along with the music that is topping the charts right now."

Elaborating further on his creative approach, he in a press note said, "Our film is an intense romantic drama, with music that's already topping the charts, and the trailer shows just that the dialogues, music, and the intensity of Sonam and Harshvardhan's performances. We are eager to see the audience response to the trailer and hopefully they get more invested in our film. "

The film is slated to be released on October 21, 2025. (ANI)

