Lusail [Qatar], December 18 (ANI): Ranveer Singh had some fun banter with former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri at the FIFA World Cup final.

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Shastri shared a video featuring Ranveer from Argentina and France final match.

"I don't know what to say... @RanveerOfficial#FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance #Qatar2022," Shastri tweeted.

Shastri is also a part of India's World Cup winning team in 1983. He scored 3,830 runs with 11 centuries for India in 80 Teats and took 151 wickets. He has also played 150 ODIs, in which he scored 3108 runs with four centuries. He has also taken 129 wickets.

Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone is also there and unveiled the FIFA trophy ahead of Argentina and France match. Louis Vuitton trunk brand has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup.

Deepika is the global ambassador of the brand.

Coming back to Ranveer, makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' unveiled the romantic track 'Sun Zara' on Friday.

Sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is penned by Kumaar and features Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022, and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

'Cirkus 'marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

