Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has urged that the upcoming film 'Chhaava', which stars actor Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, be screened for "experts" before its release.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a historical drama that portrays the life and reign of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Samant praised the effort to bring Sambhaji Maharaj's story to the big screen but insisted that utmost care should be taken to ensure historical accuracy and respect for the Maratha king. Samant also asked the producers and directors of 'Chhaava' to act responsibly, warning that the film's release could be "blocked" if any offensive content remains.

"It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated," wrote Samant on X.

"Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!" he added.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is slated to release in theatres on February 14. (ANI)

