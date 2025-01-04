Washington [USA], January 4 (ANI): British writer, producer and director Britt Allcroft who is best known for 'Thomas & Friends' for television passed away at the age of 81 in Los Angeles.

According to Variety's report, Britt's death was confirmed by her daughter Holly Wright to the New York Times. She passed away on December 25, 2024.

Also Read | 'Phus, Thanda': Kamya Punjabi Blasts Vivian Dsena for His Underwhelming Gameplay on 'Bigg Boss 18'; Salman Khan Tells Him 'Game's Over' (Watch Video).

Allcroft was responsible for bringing the Reverend Wilbert Awdry's books 'The Railway Series' to British TV with the children's show 'Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends' later re-titled to 'Thomas & Friends'.

Released in 1984, the series ran for 24 seasons through 2021, before it debuted on Netflix. The show also spawned multiple specials and movies, as well as popular toys and merchandise.

Also Read | 'I Didn't Say Anything About Instagram Reels': S Shankar Rebuts Anurag Kashyap's Criticism Over Reel-Like Approach to 'Game Changer'.

Director Brannon Carty who is known for directing the documentary, 'An Unlikely Fandom: The Impact of Thomas the Tank Engine' which featured interviews and fans of 'Thomas & Friends' series, announced the passing of Britt Allcroft.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, " It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of Britt Allcroft. The Allcroft-Wright family has asked me to bring this news to the Thomas fandom. A full obituary will be released in the London Times later today. The family is currently in mourning and asks that their privacy be respected at this time."

He continued, "Britt was an adoring mother and wife. A visionary producer. She brought so much joy and happiness to people everywhere during her time on Earth. Over the years of knowing Britt, we developed a close connection. It was truly a privilege to have her as both a mentor and a friend, and I'm so glad that so many fans were able to meet her at the New York screening of "An Unlikely Fandom".

He recalled Britt's participation in the making of his documentary and asked the producer's fans to honour her legacy by making a charitable donation.

"It was an absolute honor to have her in our documentary, and she has since remained a vocal supporter of our cause. I think I can speak for the entirety of the fandom when I say that all of us will deeply miss her. Without her, so many of us would never have met. As a way to honor Britt's legacy, her family as asked that you consider making a charitable donation to your local chapter of the ASPCA in Britt's name. While I am devastated by her passing, we can all find comfort in the certainty that her legacy will endure forever through Thomas and his fans around the world. Rest in Peace." wrote Brannon.

https://x.com/cartycinema/status/1875044512717750626

Born Hilary Mary Allcroft in 1943, the writer later changed her name to Britt at the age of 16 as her career in British television expanded.

Allcroft is survived by her daughter, son and grandchildren. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)