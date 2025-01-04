As Bigg Boss 18 heads toward its much-anticipated finale, viewership continues to soar, with fans eager to witness the latest strategies and game plans of the contestants. In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar promo, host Salman Khan and former contestant Kamya Punjabi took the spotlight, sharply criticising Vivian Dsena for his underwhelming performance on the show. Despite being introduced as 'Colors ka ladka,' Vivian has struggled to live up to the high expectations surrounding his participation. His gameplay has failed to leave a significant impact, prompting Salman and Kamya to point out his lack of contribution. ‘Ek Ladki Ki Izzat Ka Sawal Hai’: Shalin Bhanot Responds to Relationship Rumours With ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Contestant Eisha Singh (See Video).

Kamya Punjabi & Salman Khan Slam Vivian Dsena

Tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 18 is set to focus on Vivian Dsena. In a preview shared by the makers, Kamya Punjabi fiercely slams Vivian for his weak gameplay, calling him "phus, thanda." She also tells Vivian how his wife, Nouran Aly, entered the house to repair (damage control) his image. The video does not end there as it also showcases Salman Khan agreeing with Kamya’s remarks, slamming Vivian for "playing a character" on the show. An irked Salman tells Vivian, "Game is over." ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani To Promote ‘Game Changer’ on Salman Khan Hosted Weekend Ka Vaar; Sonu Sood To Join for ‘Fateh’.

Kamya Punjabi Calls Vivian Dsena 'Phus' on 'BB 18'

#WeekendKaVaar Promo: Kamya Panjabi & Salman Khan SLAMS Vivian Dsena for his WEAK Gamehttps://t.co/YbRyDY4Uzc — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 3, 2025

For those unaware, Kamya Punjabi and Vivian Dsena share a close working relationship, having previously starred together on the Colors TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which featured Rubina Dilaik as the female lead. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is currently streaming on JioCinema.

