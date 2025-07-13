New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Telugu film industry and fans across the country woke up to the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning of veteran actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao's death. Srinivasa passed away early this morning in Hyderabad. The actor was 83.

As soon as the news broke, fans and well-wishers gathered outside his home to pay their last respects.

Tributes began pouring in from actors, filmmakers, politicians, and fans.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi called him a "multifaceted genius" and shared a long note on X (formerly Twitter), remembering his strong screen presence and the "void" his death has left behind.

Vishnu Manchu also shared an emotional post on X: "My heart is heavy with the loss of Sri. Kota Srinivas garu. A phenomenal actor, an unmatched talent, and a man whose presence lit up every frame he was in. Whether it was a serious role, a villain, or comedy- he brought life into every character with a rare mastery that only a few are blessed with. I had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films, and I grew up watching him in many more. His work shaped my admiration for cinema. "

Actor Ravi Teja, who worked with Kota Srinivasa Rao in over 10 films, also expressed his grief. "Grew up watching him, admiring him, and learning from every performance. Kota Babai was like family to me, I cherish the lovely memories of working with him. Rest in peace, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condoled his death, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry.

In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

Kota Srinivasa Rao was born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu village, a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

