Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): After singer Lizzo jokingly claimed that she is pregnant with Chris Evans' baby, The 'Avengers: Endgame' star has now reacted to the whole ongoing bit in a hilarious way.

As per Page Six, Lizzo took to her TikTok account and posted a screenshot of Evans' text that stated his mother will be quite happy to know about the news of the former's pregnancy.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy..my mother will be so happy lol," Evans' text read.

Lizzo was extremely excited to receive Evans' message.

"Omg.. He saw the baby bump! We did it! Now you all gotta name Lil America," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Last week, Lizzo joked in response to a fan on TikTok that she was pregnant with Evans' baby, after previously revealing that she'd drunkenly slid into his direct messages on Twitter.

"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America," Lizzo had earlier said in a TikTok video.

Evans and Lizzo's funny chat has left fans curious. Now one can't wait to know what's actually cooking between the two. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)