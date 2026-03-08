Chennai, March 8: Royal Enfield is advancing its performance motorcycle portfolio with a higher-capacity cafe racer, as a test mule of the suspected Continental GT 750 was recently photographed during road trials in India. The upcoming model is expected to sit above the existing 650cc range, catering to enthusiasts seeking increased power while maintaining the brand's signature retro aesthetic.

The leaked images indicate that while the motorcycle retains the classic silhouette of the Continental GT 650, several functional and cosmetic updates have been integrated. Notable changes include a reworked rear section featuring a more angular mudguard and a repositioned number plate, alongside slimmer exhaust units designed to improve practicality in heavy traffic compared to the bulkier pipes found on current twin-cylinder models. Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Modern Instrumentation and Enhanced Hardware

A significant shift in the motorcycle's cockpit is the departure from traditional twin analogue pods. The test vehicle was seen equipped with a single, circular TFT display, a unit similar to those found on the recently launched Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450 models. This move suggests Royal Enfield is standardising its modern digital interface across its premium machinery.

The hardware specifications also appear to have received a substantial upgrade to manage the anticipated increase in engine output. The test mule features a dual front disc brake setup, which is expected to provide significantly more stopping power than the single-disc arrangement on the current 650cc twins. Additionally, the bike is fitted with alloy wheels, facilitating the use of tubeless tyres—a feature frequently requested by long-distance riders.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Launch Timeline

While Royal Enfield has not officially released technical specifications, the 750cc platform is expected to offer a noticeable bump in torque and horsepower over the current 47 bhp parallel-twin engine. The development cycle appears to be in an advanced stage, with the test bike sporting production-ready components such as bar-end mirrors and revised rear suspension units. Ultraviolette X-47, Ultraviolette F77 Prices Slashed with New Battery Subscription Plan; Check Details.

Industry analysts expect the Continental GT 750 to be unveiled or launched in the latter half of 2026. As Royal Enfield continues to dominate the middleweight segment globally, this larger-capacity model is seen as a strategic move to compete more directly with international rivals in the sub-800cc category.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).