Los Angeles [US], August 6 (ANI): 'Extraction 3' is surely in works, confirmed actor Chris Hemsworth.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Hemsworth opened up about his upcoming projects, including the third installent of Extraction and Limitless: Live Better Now.

"[Tyler Rake is] getting restless. We, the creative team, are putting together some different ideas and creative ventures of where we could take the whole place and the [third] film," Hemsworth shared.

"But the intention is to certainly make another one. I don't know exactly when, but yeah, it'll be coming," he added.

Released in 2020, the action thriller 'Extraction', directed by Sam Hargrave, was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks. Hemsworth stars as an Australian black ops mercenary who takes on a mission to save an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh, but the mission goes awry when he is double-crossed.

A sequel, Extraction 2 was released in 2023, with the main cast returning.

Meanwhile. he is gearing up for the release of 'Limitless: Live Better Now' returns on August 15 with three new episodes, the first of which, "Brain Power," gives Hemsworth the unenviable task of learning the drums in just two months so he can perform live with Ed Sheeran in front of 70,000 people.

The second episode, "Pain," has Hemsworth confront the root of his chronic back pain by training with Special Forces in South Korea. And the three-part capper, "Risk," finds Hemsworth climbing up a 600-foot dam in the Swiss Alps, which took the place of another exploit that had him surfing a 40-foot wave. Understandably, Disney and Marvel brass put the kibosh on his attempt to impersonate Patrick Swayze's Point Break character, Bodhi. (ANI)

