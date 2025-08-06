Kajol celebrated her 51st birthday on August 5, 2025, with a gift worthy of her legacy - the prestigious Raj Kapoor Award at the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025. The honour was bestowed upon her for her 'significant contributions to Indian cinema', recognising a career that has spanned over three decades and delivered countless memorable performances. ‘Favourite’: Ajay Devgn Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Wife Kajol As She Turns 51.

Radiating elegance in a white saree with a black border and a matching black blouse, Kajol attended the event accompanied by her mother, veteran actress Tanuja. She later interacted with the press.

In a delightful surprise for the reporters, and in keeping with the cultural significance of the occasion, Kajol chose to answer questions in Marathi, her mother tongue. However, when a journalist requested that she repeat her answer in Hindi, the visibly amused actress raised an eyebrow and quipped, “Abhi main Hindi mein bolu?” ("Now I should also reply in Hindi as well?") - pausing just long enough for effect before adding, "Jisko samajhna hai woh samajh lenge." ("Whoever needs to understand, will understand")

Later, when asked if she would consider acting in a Marathi film, Kajol replied in Marathi that she would definitely do so if an interesting script came her way. Then, perhaps in a playful nod to the earlier language request, she added with a laugh, "Aur Hindi mein bata doon toh zarur karungi," ("And if I have to respond in Hindi, then I definitely would do [a Marathi film]"), which drew chuckles from the gathered media.

Watch the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

Kajol's interaction comes in the wake of regional political parties in Maharashtra - particularly MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena - protesting against the government's imposition of Hindi in schools. Interestingly, her husband, Ajay Devgn, once had a controversial debate on social media with Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep about Hindi being the national language (it isn't). Ajay Devgn Gets Schooled by Netizens for Tweeting Hindi Is India’s Mother Tongue and National Language While Slamming Kichcha Sudeep.

Kajol’s most recent appearance was in the direct-to-OTT drama Sarzameen on JioHotstar, where she portrayed the mother of Ibrahim Ali Khan in a story set against the backdrop of Kashmir militancy. The film marked the directorial debut of Kayoze Irani, son of veteran actor Boman Irani, and also featured Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kajol’s on-screen husband. Earlier this year, she was also seen in the horror-thriller Maa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 01:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).