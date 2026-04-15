By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Halfway through the nearly six-hour drive from Delhi to Jim Corbett, I found myself wondering why I was traveling so far. But those doubts vanished the moment I pulled into Aahana Resort. It felt like a profound homecoming to nature, a feeling that will stay with me for a very long time. My experience was nothing short of extraordinary, seamlessly blending high-end luxury with a deep-rooted commitment to the earth.

Also Read | 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Season 2 of George RR Martin's 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Series Faces Major Setback.

A Legacy Rooted in 'Vasudheva Kutumbakam':

As I walked the grounds, Avni Tripathi, the resort's CMO and Director, describes their philosophy as 'circularity', an invisible boundary where the resort ends and the jungle begins. In fact, if you look at a drone shot of the property, the 4,500 trees they've planted blend so perfectly with the Jim Corbett canopy that the boundary is completely indistinguishable.

Also Read | Katy Perry Under Police Investigation After Ruby Rose's Shocking Sexual Assault Claims.

Avni also shared that the soul of Aahana is built on the principle of Vasudheva Kutumbakam, the belief that the world is one family. This wasn't just a marketing slogan; it's a legacy inherited from her grandfather, a freedom fighter who was passionate about reforestation as far back as the 1920s, and her father, who purchased this land when it was completely barren in 2004.

Her father is a true visionary. A 'tech-agnostic' man who doesn't even use a laptop, yet insists on state-of-the-art technology like UV pool filtration to ensure a safe, natural luxury. When he hired a horticulturist to design the gardens, his only brief was: 'I don't want a manicured garden... go wild'. I found that wild spirit is everywhere to the fact that they refused to cut down a single existing tree or develop on agricultural land when building.

Image courtesy: Aahana Resort & Spa

A Fantastic Stay in the Wild:

The rooms at Aahana are like elegantly designed sanctuaries. Even the standard rooms are exceptionally spacious, starting at over 500 sq. ft., featuring premium amenities like plush bedding and soundproofing. My favorite part was the private balcony; it's a rare space where you can finally hear yourself think, with nothing but the distant call of a deer or the rustle of Sal trees as your background music.

Botanical Bliss & Innovation:

One of the most unforgettable highlights of my visit was trying the spa for the first time. They have partnered with Spa L'OCCITANE, elevating Aahana's wellness offerings to another level. But the innovation doesn't stop at massages. Avni pointed out that they were the fourth commercial property in India to use UV technology for pools, which reduces chlorine usage by 95%. Even their villas use advanced clear-pro filtration to cut water wastage by 80%. It's a one-of-a-kind experience where wellbeing is deeply embedded in the very tech that runs the resort.

A Culinary Celebration of the Land:

The food at Aahana was outstanding, genuinely some of the best I've ever had. Avni explained that they prioritize 'local intelligence' over standard operating procedures (SOPs), which shines through in the kitchen.

Farm-to-Table Freshness: Most ingredients come straight from their pesticide-free, in-house organic gardens, harvested just hours before they reach your plate.

Legendary Chutneys: I was particularly blown away by the local condiments. They still use traditional Sil-Batta (stone grinders) for their chutneys to maintain authenticity. The Bhang ki Chutney (made from roasted hemp seeds) is a regional specialty that tickles the tongue with its nutty, unique flavor.

Authentic Kumaoni Cuisine: Every dish tells a story of mountain traditions, from the slow-cooked Bhatt ki Daal to the hand-kneaded Madua rotis and spiced Aloo ke Gutke.

Image courtesy: Aahana Resort & Spa: Sustainability as a Way of Life:

What truly moved me was how Aahana protects its family, both human and wild. They employ 99% local staff, supporting around 150 village families. They even maintained a pathway through the resort so villagers don't have to walk all the way around the property to reach their farms.

Their commitment to the environment is equally fierce:

The Living Filter: They operate a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) powered by Canna plants, the largest of its kind in Asia, which recycles 1.5 crore liters of water annually for their gardens.

Natural Protection: Instead of harsh chemicals, they use a fermented mixture of cow urine and neem for pest control.

Firefighters of the Forest: They've installed specialized water hydrants and pressure pumps that reach 300 meters into the forest, helping the forest department fight fires in Jim Corbett.

Why You Must Visit Aahana:

In my opinion, Aahana is more than a resort; it's a sanctuary of 'Exhibit A' characters, like Avni's 'Tauji', an 85-year-old retired professor who lives on-site, walks 10 km every day, and was the first person at morning yoga that day. It's a place that has hosted legends like the late Irfan Khan, who sought privacy here and left behind two trees he planted as a lasting legacy. If you want an experience that is rooted in the land and restorative for the soul, Aahana is a destination you simply must visit.

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)