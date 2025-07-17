Boston [US], July 17 (ANI): Coldplay's recent concert in Massachusetts has become the talk of the town, strangely not for the performance of the British rock band.

If you are an avid social media user, you may have come across several clips on X, TikTok and Instagram from Coldplay's Boston concert.

Also Read | 'I Know What You Did Last Summer': Did You Know the OG 1997 Slasher Thriller Inspired Not One but Two Bollywood Remakes Starring Tusshar Kapoor and Irrfan Khan?.

One of the viral clips from the gig shows frontman Chris Martin unintentionally putting a spotlight on a man and woman, who were seen on the jumbotron, standing draped in each other's arms.

The man and woman were soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot, respectively.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan to Return With 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 17; Check Date, Time and Where to Watch 'KBC 17'.

When the camera focused on them, both individuals quickly moved away and tried to hide their faces as they appeared on the big screen.

https://x.com/AyySweetsTea9/status/1945837752643211587

Seeing their reaction, Chris Martin reportedly quipped, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

In no time, the particular moment went viral on social media, garnering netizens' attention.

"Chris Martin is a savage..," a netizen wrote.

"Hahah...awkward situation," another one commented.

If reports are to be believed, Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. His cosy appearance with Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert raised questions whether he's having an extramarital affair.

Neither Byron nor Cabot appears to have addressed the affair allegations yet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)