Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): Actor Colin Farrell, who rose to prominence as a classic DC villain in 'The Penguin', is in talks to return to the DC universe in 'Sgt. Rock', a World War II action film directed by Luca Guadagnino for DC Studios.

The move comes after Daniel Craig, who had been circling the feature project, announced his departure and is now considering a role in Greta Gerwig and Netflix's take on Narnia, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In February, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran stated that Craig had never received an offer. They stated that the production would begin this summer "only if we find the perfect actor."

Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, 'Sgt. Rock' is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959. His comic was one of DC's longest-running books. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis previously circled the role during Hollywood's multi-decade history of trying to bring the character to the big screen, as per the outlet.

The script is from screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, who penned Guadagnino's Challengers and Queer.

Farrell portrayed Penguin as a ruthless crime lord in The Batman, Matt Reeves' gritty saga take on the Caped Crusader. He then returned to the character in The Penguin, an HBO spinoff that won widespread acclaim and awards. Farrell earned a SAG Award, Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Award, and Saturn Award, among other huzzahs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, Sony Pictures has announced a new release date for the upcoming romance drama 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,' starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. The film, which was initially set to hit theaters on May 9, will now be released on September 19.

Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' is described as "an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them."

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Hamish Linklater. (ANI)

