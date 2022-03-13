Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): The 49th Annie Awards were held virtually on March 12, recognising excellence in the animation shown in cinema and television.

'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' emerged as the big winner, collecting eight awards including the best-animated feature.

Also Read | Rupa Dutta, Actress Who Had Wrongly Accused Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Harassment, Arrested for Alleged Pickpocketing at International Kolkata Book Fair.

An animated comedy about a family facing a robot apocalypse, 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' additionally won the awards for best direction, presented to Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe; writing, also to Rianda and Rowe; production design, to Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson and Dave Bleich; character design, also to Olivares; editing, to Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand and Bret Allen; FX, to Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola and Filippo Maccari; and voice acting, to Abbi Jacobson (Katie Mitchell).

Disney's 'Encanto' won three trophies for the score, character animation, and storyboarding. The animated documentary 'Flee' won the award for the best indie animated feature.

Also Read | Animal: Rashmika Mandanna In Talks For A Special Song In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer.

Also during Saturday's virtual Annie presentation, Marvel and Weta picked up an award for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', for character animation in a live-action production.

Winsor McCay Awards for career achievement were presented to veteran Disney animator Ruben Aquino, computer animation pioneer Lillian Schwartz and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki.

The complete list of winners follows-

1. Best Feature

'The Mitchells vs. the Machines', Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix (WINNER)

'Encanto', Walt Disney Animation Studios

'Luca', Pixar Animation Studios

'Raya and the Last Dragon', Walt Disney Animation Studios

'Sing 2', Illumination

2. Best Indie Feature

'Flee', Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left HandFilms, Participant (WINNER)

'Belle', Studio Chizu / Distributed by GKIDS

'Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko', STUDIO 4oC / Distributed by GKIDS

'Pompo the Cinephile', CLAP Animation Studio / Distributed by GKIDS

'The Summit of the Gods', Julianne Films, Folivari and Melusine Productions Present In co-production with France 3 Cinema and Auvergne-Rhone- Alpes Cinema in association with Wild Bunch in association with Palatine Etoile 17, Cinemage 14, Indefilms 8 for Netflix

3. Best Special Production

'Namoo', Baobab Studios (WINNER)

'For Auld Lang Syne', WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

'La Vie de Chaateau', Films Grand Huit in association with Miyu Productions

'Mum Is Pouring Rain', Laidak Films and Dandelooo

'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf', STUDIO MIR for Netflix

4. Best Short Subject

'Bestia', Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio (WINNER)

'Easter Eggs', Animal Tank / Brecht Van Elslande

'MAALBEEK', Films Grand Huit Films a Vif

'Night Bus', Joe Hsieh Independent Production

'Steakhouse', Finta Film, Fabian and Fred, RTV Slovenija, Miyu Productions

5. Best Sponsored

'A Future Begins', Nexus Studios (WINNER)

'Fleet Foxes' - Featherweight, Sing-Sing

'The Good Guest Guide to Japan', Airbnb / Chromosphere

'Tiptoe & The Flying Machine', Nexus Studios

'Wandavision - "Don't Touch that Dial" Title Sequence', Titmouse Inc.

6. Best TV/Media - Preschool

Ada Twist, Scientist Episode: Twelve Angry Birds, Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix (WINNER)

'MUPPET BABIES' Episode: GONZO-RELLA, ODDBOT INC

In four of the last five years, the winner of the Annies' best-animated feature category went on to win the Oscar for the best-animated feature. The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Encanto and Flee, along with Pixar's Luca and Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, are nominated for that Oscar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)