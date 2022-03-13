Hyderabad, March 13: Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is gearing up for his next Bollywood biggie Animal. Now that star heroine Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for a special song in this upcoming movie, the anticipation around the flick has amplified. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Release in Theatres on August 11, 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have come together for a movie, which is titled 'Animal'. It is reported that Rashmika Mandanna, who allured the audience in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, will be seen in a special song in Animal.

If the sources are to be believed, the special song will grab much attention for the noted actress. Well, it is not yet confirmed if the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress has given the nod to the special song in Animal.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the movie Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu alongside Sharwanand. Apart from a couple of big-ticket movies in Bollywood, Rashmika will be seen in the Pushpa sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

