Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): The creative team behind the upcoming 98th Academy Awards has teased several surprise moments for the ceremony, including a reunion of the hit comedy film 'Bridesmaids' and a gathering of 'Marvel' stars, raising anticipation ahead of Sunday night's event.

As per Deadline, during a press conference, host Conan O'Brien joined the show's executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan to preview some of the highlights planned for the 98th edition of the Academy Awards.

Also Read | Who Was Hari Murali? All About 27-Year-Old Malayalam Actor and Former Child Artiste Found Dead at His Payyanur Home.

Kapoor confirmed that audiences can expect at least one highly anticipated reunion during the show. "There's been rumours of what that reunion is, and we are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special," he said, referring to the acclaimed 2011 comedy film 'Bridesmaids,' as per Deadline.

Mullan also revealed that the ceremony will include a reunion featuring actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, promising an appearance by "superstars and superheroes."

Also Read | 'Bhooth Bangla' Teaser Reactions: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's Horror Comedy Glimpse Impresses Netizens, Fans Call It 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (Watch Video).

She added that another unusual moment is also planned. "There is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out," she said, hinting at an additional surprise element, as per Deadline.

The press event also included members of the production team, such as music director Michael Bearden, production designer Misty Buckley and supervising choreographer Mandy Moore.

O'Brien, who is hosting the Oscars for the second time, emphasized that the role of the host goes beyond delivering jokes.

"It's not just about being funny in the moment-to-moment, it's also about acknowledging what this is about in the larger sense," he said, adding, "As the host, I'm the entryway for the person watching at home and the person that the audience members can relate to," as quoted by Deadline.

The ceremony will also feature multiple musical performances, including "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters and a major tribute celebrating the film Sinners.

Kapoor said the tribute will highlight the film's strong connection to music. Director Ryan Coogler integrated music deeply into the story, he noted, adding that the celebration will involve the film's costume designer Ruth E. Carter and choreographer Aakomon Jones along with cast members and additional performers.

Despite the elaborate musical segment, O'Brien joked that his own involvement might not be welcomed by everyone.

"Big surprise is that I will be singing and dancing in the Sinners part of the show," he said, adding, "Which was rejected by everyone, and I think rightfully so," as quoted by Deadline.

The 98th Oscars will air Sunday, with the creative team promising a mix of nostalgia, star power and musical spectacle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)