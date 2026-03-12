Hari Murali, a former child actor who gained fame in the Malayalam film industry during the early 2000s, was found dead at his residence in Annur, near Payyanur, on Thursday morning. The 27-year-old, who transitioned from acting to a career in visual effects, was discovered by family members on March 12, 2026. Preliminary reports suggest the cause of death was an apparent suicide, though local authorities are continuing their investigation to confirm the exact circumstances. Hari Murali, Former Malayalam Child Actor Best Known for Role in Dileep’s ‘Rasikan’, Found Dead at His Payyanur Home at 27.

Details Surrounding Hari Murali’s Death

According to local police and family sources, Hari Murali was found hanging in his bedroom at his home in Annoor. The incident reportedly came to light around 7:00 AM when he failed to wake up at his usual time.

His body was subsequently moved to a private hospital in Payyanur for further procedures. While initial findings point toward suicide, no official statement regarding a possible motive or note has been released by the family or law enforcement. The news has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film community, where he was remembered as a bright young talent.

Who was Hari Murali?

Hari Murali was the son of veteran theatre and film actor KU Murali (popularly known as Payyannur Murali) and Prasanna. Coming from a family with deep roots in the arts, he was the nephew of actor Babu Annoor and a relative of Manjummel Boys star Ganapathi S Poduval.

He first entered the entertainment world at the age of four, appearing in a television serial directed by AM Naseer. His natural screen presence and comedic timing quickly made him a sought-after child artist in both television and cinema, eventually appearing in nearly 40 serials, including popular titles like Kuttichathan and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Hari Murali Filmography, Education, and Professional Career

Hari Murali’s big-screen debut came in the 2004 Dileep-starrer Rasikan, directed by Lal Jose. His performance in the film remains his most recognisable work, particularly a dialogue that made him a household name across Kerala. Over the next decade, he appeared in approximately 15 films, including Annan Thambi, Madambi, Pattanathil Bhootham, Don and Ulakam Chuttum Valiban.

Hari Murali and Dileep’s Iconic Scene From 2004 Film ‘Rasikan’

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Despite his early success, Hari stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his education, later noting in interviews that the fame of being a child star made his school life challenging. He moved to Bengaluru to pursue a BSc in Visual Effects and Animation. ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Chidambaram Gets Anticipatory Bail by Kerala Court in Sexual Harassment Case.

After graduating, he worked as a graphic designer and VFX artist in Ernakulam and Chennai. While he made a brief return to acting with a cameo as Prithviraj Sukumaran's younger brother in the 2015 film Amar Akbar Anthony, his primary focus in recent years has remained on the technical side of filmmaking.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).