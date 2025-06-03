Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Cynthia Erivo, known for her powerful performances in productions like 'Wicked: For Good', has spoken out about the criticism surrounding her casting as Jesus in the upcoming Hollywood Bowl production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'.

Despite the backlash from conservative critics, Erivo remains confident and excited about the project.

Also Read | 'I Am Misunderstood,' Kamal Haasan Tells Karnataka Film Chamber Over Kannada Origin Remark Row.

When asked about the criticism, Erivo responded, "Why not? You can't please everyone. It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, 'Oh, it's a musical, the gayest place on Earth,'" as quoted by Deadline.

The production, directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, will run from August 1 to August 3.

Also Read | BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa Slams Actor Kamal Haasan Over Kannada Origin Remark, Says 'Apology Doesn't Make Anyone Smaller, Arrogance Won't Make Anyone Greater'.

Erivo is no stranger to 'Jesus Christ Superstar', having previously played the role of Mary Magdalene in the 2020 concept album 'Jesus Christ Superstar: She Is Risen'.

As Jesus, she will perform iconic numbers like "Hosanna," "The Last Supper," and "Gethsemane."

In addition to her upcoming role, Erivo also addressed the recent attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, including Donald Trump's takeover of the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.

"I don't know who gains what from that. I hope that it comes back," she said, as quoted by Deadline.

She added, "It's really sad to have to watch this happen to it. The Kennedy Centre is supposed to be a space of creativity and art and music for everyone." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)