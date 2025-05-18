Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Dakota Johnson, the 35-year-old actress known for her roles in the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy, has shared her story of determination and perseverance in pursuing an acting career.

As per E! News, in a recent interview, Johnson revealed that her father, Don Johnson, cut her off financially after high school when she decided not to attend college.

Johnson recalled that her father's ultimatum was clear: attend college and receive an allowance, or pursue acting and be on her own.

"I didn't get in, and my dad cut me off because I didn't go to college," Johnson said, adding, "So, I started auditioning. I think I was 19 when I did The Social Network, and then little jobs and stuff after that," as quoted by E! News.

Despite struggling financially, Johnson landed roles in notable films, including 'The Social Network' and the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.

Johnson opened up about the challenges she faced while trying to make it in Hollywood.

"For a couple of years, it was hard to make money," she said, adding, "There were a few times when I'd go to the market and not have money in my bank account or not be able to pay rent, and I'd have to ask my parents for help," as quoted by E! News.

Johnson expressed gratitude for her parents' support, but acknowledged that the auditioning process was tough.

Her father, Don Johnson previously shared his side of the story on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"We have a rule in the family that if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll," he said.

When Dakota decided not to attend college, Johnson told her she would no longer receive financial support. "And she says, 'Don't you worry about it,'" he recalled, as quoted by E! News.

Three weeks later, Dakota landed a role in 'The Social Network.' (ANI)

