Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe says he is not planning to join social media anytime soon as he is sure he would end up in a spat with a random person every other day.

The 31-year-old actor, best known for playing the titular boy wizard in the on-screen adaptation of JK Rowling's fantasy novels, is one of the few stars from the Warner Bros franchise to not have a social media account.

"I would love to say there's some incredibly thought out intellectual reason for this," Radcliffe said, explaining his decision not to join any social media sites.

"Because I considered getting a Twitter at one point and I 100 per cent know that if I did you would all be waking up to stories of 'Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter'," the actor said in an appearance on First We Feast's YouTube series "Hot Ones".

Another reason, Radcliffe said, he steers clear of using social media is because he used to feel the urge to read comments about himself when he was younger, a unhealthy habit he was keen get rid of.

"When I was younger – not anymore, thank God – I used to look up comments about myself on the Internet and would read s*** like that. That is an insane and bad thing to do. And to me Twitter and everything just sort of feels like an extension of that...

"Unless I was going to go on and just read nice things about myself which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do. Other than that I just don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough but right now I'm kind of alright with that," he added.

Radcliffe's "Harry Potter" co-star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, only recently joined Instagram himself and Emma Watson, who essayed the role of Hermione Granger in the films, uses her social accounts very rarely. PTI

