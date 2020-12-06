Nikki Tamboli was the latest Bigg Boss 14 contestant to get eliminated from the reality show. It was from day one that the actress gave her best, but due to fewer votes, she had to leave BB 14. Also, while making an exit from the BB house, we saw Nikki getting emotional as her journey finally came to an end. She was seen sobbing in Eijaz Khan's arms. Having said that, Nikki is out of the show now and the first thing she did was - she updated her Instagram page. Tamboli penned a beautiful note for Salman Khan and also the ones who supported her. Bigg Boss 14 Finale December 05 Episode: Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted; Rakhi Sawant Entertains – 7 Highlights of BB 14.

Nikki shared a video that showed her elimination moment and also gave it a heartfelt caption. In the clip, we see Salman praising Nikki for being the best on the show. "A journey, I will cherish for life. Especially beingsalmankhan who was always so appreciative and kind to me. Thank you for always guiding me through the right path!" a part of her post reads. Aww!!! Bigg Boss 14 December 04 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan Exchange Harsh Words, Nikki Tamboli Makes Shocking Revelations About Rahul Vaidya - 4 Highlights About BB14.

Check Out The Post:

Nikki Tamboli was one of the most entertaining contestants of the season. Not only did she performed every task well, but her strategy to snatch the limelight all the time also worked in her favour. At certain times, Nikki also shed tears inside the house and fans were heartbroken. She was a badass girl on BB 14. Stay tuned!

